Marvel’s “I Am Groot” Shorts Arriving on Disney+ August 10th

A new poster and key art for the new Disney+ Original Series of shorts from Marvel Studios has been released, promising I Am Groot’s arrival to the streamer on August 10th.
What’s Happening:
- The fan favorite character from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming soon to Disney+, in a series of shorts that were originally revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel.
- Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot will feature the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining Groot in a series of shorts.
- Releasing after Thor: Love and Thunder, where the Flora Colossus will also appear in an older form, the I Am Groot shorts will arrive on Disney+ on August 10th. A poster for the collection has also been revealed.
- Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore, the series of original shorts will reportedly focus on Baby Groot's time growing up and his adventures across the galaxy.
- The animated series is the second Guardians of the Galaxy-related project that streaming fans can look forward to this year, with James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special set to hit the streamer later this year.
- As for when the in-canon special will take place in the timeline, it will reportedly be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
