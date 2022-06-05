Marvel’s “I Am Groot” Shorts Arriving on Disney+ August 10th

A new poster and key art for the new Disney+ Original Series of shorts from Marvel Studios has been released, promising I Am Groot’s arrival to the streamer on August 10th.

What’s Happening:

The fan favorite character from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming soon to Disney+, in a series of shorts that were originally revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel.

is coming soon to Disney+, in a series of shorts that were originally revealed during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation by Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer, Marvel. Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot will feature the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining Groot in a series of shorts.

will feature the seedling, along with several new and unusual characters joining Groot in a series of shorts. Releasing after Thor: Love and Thunder , where the Flora Colossus will also appear in an older form, the I Am Groot shorts will arrive on Disney+ on August 10th. A poster for the collection has also been revealed.

where the Flora Colossus will also appear in an older form, the shorts will arrive on Disney+ on August 10th. A poster for the collection has also been revealed. Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore, the series of original shorts will reportedly focus on Baby Groot's time growing up and his adventures across the galaxy.

The animated series is the second Guardians of the Galaxy -related project that streaming fans can look forward to this year, with James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special set to hit the streamer later this year.

-related project that streaming fans can look forward to this year, with James Gunn's set to hit the streamer later this year. As for when the in-canon special will take place in the timeline, it will reportedly be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.