Give Kids the World Offering Chance to Win a Trip on the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Wish

Give Kids The World is making a splash this summer by offering the chance to win a Five-Night Bahamian Cruise for up to eight people aboard the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Wish.

What’s Happening:

Departing from Port Canaveral, FL, on July 14th, 2022, one lucky Grand Prize Winner and guests will travel aboard the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Wish.

They’ll also get to stay in the Wish Tower Suite – a first-of-its-kind, two-story Moana inspired suite perched high in the funnel above the upper decks, featuring a private entrance; double-height floor-to-ceiling windows; and sweeping ocean views.

inspired suite perched high in the funnel above the upper decks, featuring a private entrance; double-height floor-to-ceiling windows; and sweeping ocean views. The Grand Prize Package also includes domestic round-trip airfare for eight guests from any U.S. city to Orlando, FL, the majority of meals on board the ship, onboard gratuities, and unlimited family entertainment.

Residents of the U.S., excluding New York, are invited to enter by visiting winwishcruise.com

Proceeds from this Chance to Win opportunity will benefit Give Kids The World and Make-A-Wish America to make magical wishes come true for critically ill children and their families from around the world.

What They’re Saying:

Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth said: “We are excited to team up with our wonderful partners at Make-A-Wish to offer this once-in-a-lifetime Chance to Win opportunity, which will help us spread joy, optimism and enduring hope to families who need it most.”

“We are excited to team up with our wonderful partners at Make-A-Wish to offer this once-in-a-lifetime Chance to Win opportunity, which will help us spread joy, optimism and enduring hope to families who need it most.” Richard Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America said: “Our partnership with Give Kids The World is invaluable to wish-granting and we are thrilled to be part of this incredible opportunity. When you make wishes come true, you have the power to help children reclaim their childhoods and families to experience life beyond illness.”

About the Disney Wish:

Dubbed the “Castle in the Sea,” the Disney Wish brings to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars Incredibles-themed obstacle course for families, unique immersive dining experiences, and much more.