Moses Ingram from “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Visits the Disneyland Resort

Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, the Third Sister in Obi-Wan Kenobi, recently stopped by the Disneyland Resort for some Star Wars experiences.
What’s Happening:
- Moses plays the role of Reva Sevander, an Imperial Inquisitor on a mission to hunt down remaining Jedi Knights after the execution of Order 66. One particular Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, alludes her and drives her to act rashly and ruthlessly to find him.
- During her travels, she posed with some Stormtroopers in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and then checked out the new Obi-Wan Kenobi-themed sand carving in Downtown Disney.
- Brought to life by two artisan sand carvers, the sand carving depicts Obi-Wan and his former apprentice, Darth Vader, and can be seen through the month of June.
- Check out this time-lapse video of the sand carving coming to life:
About Obi-Wan Kenobi:
- Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
- Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.
- The rest of the cast includes:
- Joel Edgerton
- Bonnie Piesse
- Indira Varma
- O’Shea Jackson Jr.
- Simone Kessell
- Benny Safdie
- Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.
- Chow also serves as the series’ director.
- You can watch the first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.
