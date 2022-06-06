Moses Ingram from “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Visits the Disneyland Resort

Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, the Third Sister in Obi-Wan Kenobi, recently stopped by the Disneyland Resort for some Star Wars experiences.

What’s Happening:

  • Moses plays the role of Reva Sevander, an Imperial Inquisitor on a mission to hunt down remaining Jedi Knights after the execution of Order 66. One particular Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, alludes her and drives her to act rashly and ruthlessly to find him.
  • During her travels, she posed with some Stormtroopers in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and then checked out the new Obi-Wan Kenobi-themed sand carving in Downtown Disney.
  • Brought to life by two artisan sand carvers, the sand carving depicts Obi-Wan and his former apprentice, Darth Vader, and can be seen through the month of June.

  • Check out this time-lapse video of the sand carving coming to life:

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
  • Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.
  • The rest of the cast includes:
    • Joel Edgerton
    • Bonnie Piesse
    • Indira Varma
    • O’Shea Jackson Jr.
    • Simone Kessell
    • Benny Safdie
  • Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.
  • Chow also serves as the series’ director.
  • You can watch the first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.
