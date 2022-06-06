Moses Ingram from “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Visits the Disneyland Resort

Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, the Third Sister in Obi-Wan Kenobi, recently stopped by the Disneyland Resort for some Star Wars experiences.

What’s Happening:

Moses plays the role of Reva Sevander, an Imperial Inquisitor on a mission to hunt down remaining Jedi Knights after the execution of Order 66. One particular Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, alludes her and drives her to act rashly and ruthlessly to find him.

During her travels, she posed with some Stormtroopers in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Obi-Wan Kenobi -themed sand carving in Downtown Disney

-themed sand carving in Brought to life by two artisan sand carvers, the sand carving depicts Obi-Wan and his former apprentice, Darth Vader, and can be seen through the month of June.

Check out this time-lapse video of the sand carving coming to life:

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

begins 10 years after the dramatic events of where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.

The rest of the cast includes: Joel Edgerton Bonnie Piesse Indira Varma O’Shea Jackson Jr. Simone Kessell Benny Safdie

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.

Chow also serves as the series’ director.

You can watch the first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+