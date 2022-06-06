First Ever On Camera Interview with George Lucas’ Ex-Wife to Premiere on Vice TV’s “Icons Unearthed: Star Wars”

According to Deadline, Vice TV will soon premiere the first installment of a 6-hour deep dive into the Star Wars universe, including the first-ever on camera interview with George Lucas’ ex-wife, Marcia Lucas.

In Icons Unearthed: Star Wars , Marcia Lucas, Oscar-winning film editor and ex-wife of George Lucas, sits down for her first-ever on-camera interview and provides unique insight into the rise of Lucasfilm — including her 14-year marriage to and eventual divorce from George Lucas — the editing of the original Star Wars trilogy, the origin of the idea that Darth Vader would be Luke’s father and if there were really originally plans for nine movies.

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars also includes exclusive interviews with Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Paul Hirsch, Phil Tippett, Rick Baker, Ken Ralston, John Dykstra, Howard Kazanjian, Julian Glover, Ian McDiarmid, Gus Lopez, Tom Spina and many more.

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars is narrated by Michael Pennington, who portrayed Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi.

The Nacelle Company, which produced docuseries such as The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us and Down to Earth with Zac Efron, also produces Icons Unearthed.

The new anthology documentary series will focus on some of the biggest movie and TV franchises in history.

Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, Icons Unearthed: Star Wars is culled from months of filming and interviewing filmmakers, actors and crew members across the world, from England to Tunisia, to source exclusive, previously unknown and surprising stories.

The series will world premiere with the first Star Wars installment on July 12th, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Vice TV.

