Walt Disney Animation Studios has just released a new trailer for their upcoming feature Strange World. The movie will debut on November 23rd, 2022.
What's Happening:
- If you've been wanting to see Disney's Strange World, you will have to hold out until November 23rd.
- However, Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a brand new trailer for the film.
- A new poster for the film was also unveiled:
About Strange World:
- Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.
- According to director Don Hall, Strange World is a nod to pulp magazines—popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper.
- Helmed by Hall, who previously directed the Oscar winning Big Hero 6, and the recent Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as fan-favorite Winnie the Pooh. Joining him as co-director/writer, is Qui Nguyen, whom he teamed up with when he served as co-writer on Raya and the Last Dragon).
- The film is set to be produced by Roy Conli, who also produced Big Hero 6 and Tangled.