Walt Disney Animation Studios Shares Brand New Trailer for “Strange World”

by |
Walt Disney Animation Studios has  just released a new trailer for their upcoming feature Strange World. The movie will debut on November 23rd, 2022.

What's Happening:

  • If you've been wanting to see Disney's Strange World, you will have to hold out until November 23rd.
  • However, Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a brand new trailer for the film.

  • A new poster for the film was also unveiled:

About Strange World:

  • Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty, Spider-Man: Far from Home) lends his voice to Searcher Clade, the son of a steadfast explorer. The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.
  • According to director Don Hall, Strange World is a nod to pulp magazines—popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper.
  • Helmed by Hall, who previously directed the Oscar winning Big Hero 6, and the recent Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as fan-favorite Winnie the Pooh.  Joining him as co-director/writer, is Qui Nguyen, whom he teamed up with when he served as co-writer on Raya and the Last Dragon).
  • The film is set to be produced by Roy Conli, who also produced Big Hero 6 and Tangled.