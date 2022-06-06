Walt Disney Animation Studios has just released a new trailer for their upcoming feature Strange World. The movie will debut on November 23rd, 2022.

, you will have to hold out until November 23rd. However, Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a brand new trailer for the film.

A new poster for the film was also unveiled:

About Strange World: