New Conservation Hero Button Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Dr. Mark Penning from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World has shared the new button that guests who donate to the Disney Conservation Fund can get their hands on while at the park for the World’s Most Magical Celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Animals, Science and Environment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, has taken to Instagram to share a new button that guests of Disney’s Animal Kingdom who donate to the Disney Conservation Fund can get their hands on.
- The new button takes on the same EARidescent theme that permeates the rest of Walt Disney World as the resort continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary with the World’s Most Magical Celebration.
- The button also features silhouettes of characters featured in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in the Feb 50 Character Collection of statues, including Bambi and Thumper, Nemo and Dory, and Timon, Pumbaa and Simba. This marks a small break from tradition, where in the past the buttons usually feature art of real animals like elephants or lions that the money from the conservation goes to help protect.
- Dr. Mark Penning captioned the photoset: Sharing some exciting news from @DisneyConservation! In celebration of @WaltDisneyWorld's 50th Anniversary, a new EARidescent Disney Conservation Hero button is now available. Find it at select merchandise and food and beverage locations at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park while supplies last. Talk to a Cast Member on your next visit to learn more about the Disney Conservation Fund and how you can be a Conservation Hero for wildlife! And – see how many Disney animal characters you can also find shimmering in gold throughout the park!”
- Traditionally, guests can get their hands on the Disney Conservation Buttons at merchandise and quick service dining locations throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park by donating a small amount with their purchase of souvenirs or snacks. Be sure to ask on your next visit to find out how to get your hands on the special 50th anniversary edition of the Conservation Fund button.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning