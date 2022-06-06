Wonderful Pistachios and Marvel Studios Team Up for “I Am Groot” Plant Protein-Powered Campaign

The team from Wonderful Pistachios is working with Marvel Studios on I Am Groot for a Plant Protein-Powered Campaign in celebration of Marvel Studios' I Am Groot, a collection of original shorts coming soon to Disney+.
What's Happening:
- Marvel Studios' I Am Groot, original shorts are coming soon to Disney+ and Wonderful Pistachios has launched a Groot Gets Crackin campaign.
- This is all to showcase the plant protein of Wonderful Pistachios.
- It will feature a favorite character for many, Groot, from Guardians of the Galaxy. There will be limited edition packaging details, national sweepstakes, fan experiences, and photo opportunities with displays in stores through August 31st.
- This collaboration kicks off today with custom 15-second TV spots that will run across TV, streaming, digital, social media, as well as select theaters.
- You will see the campaign written across the screen as the adorable Baby Groot dances and knocks into the text, which will cause the letters to crash to the ground. Groot sorts through the letters and tries to fix it, but you know it won't go as planned.
- Fans will be able to purchase a limited-edition 24-ounce bag of Wonderful Pistachios Roasted & Salted featuring the lovable Baby Groot.
- This will be available starting in early July and will only be found in-stores at Walmart and online in the U.S. while supplies last.
- Go to wonderfulpistachios.com/groot-sweepstakes to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 31 prizes.
- This includes a grand prize trip to Las Vegas to visit Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., along with a one-year supply of Wonderful Pistachios. The grand prize trip includes round-trip airfare for up to two adults and two children, five nights of luxury hotel accommodations, VIP tickets to Marvel's Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.; $1,000 in spending money, a private pool cabana with $500 to spend on food and beverage service, daily breakfast; and more.
- 30 first prize winners will receive a limited-edition I Am Groot and Wonderful Pistachios dual-branded gift box, including a t-shirt, a reusable water bottle, and pistachios.
- Winners will be picked randomly, so why not enter? It could be you!