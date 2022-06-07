Beautiful New Pandora Charm Available at Disneyland Paris

There's a brand new Disneyland Paris exclusive Pandora charm that you will love. It was inspired by the opening of the park in 1992.
What's Happening:
- The beautiful brand new Pandora charm available at Disneyland Paris.
- It’s inspired by the graphic codes of the opening of Euro Disney in 1992 and costs 69€.
Where It’s Available:
- Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains (Disneyland Park)
- Les Légendes d'Hollywood (Walt Disney Studios Park)
- Disney Fashion (Disney Village)
- Bay Boutique (Disney's Newport Bay Club)