Daily Showtimes Revealed for “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!”

Just a few days ago, Disney announced that “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” would debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on June 13th. Daily showtimes have since been revealed.

What’s Happening:

When the show debuts on Monday, June 13th, it will be six performances a day at the following times: 10:30 A.M. 11:30 A.M. 12:30 P.M. 2:30 P.M. 3:30 P.M. 4:30 P.M.

There is no word yet if there will be soft openings or previews for park guests, however cast member previews will be taking place on June 10th & 11th.

About Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!

Based on Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo , this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as In the Big Blue World and Go with the Flow.

, this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as In the Big Blue World and Go with the Flow. The adventure begins by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute.

who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute. With live performers, animated backdrops and a theater decked out with innovative lighting, sound and special effects to create Nemo’s undersea environment, this newly updated show takes you back to the extraordinary underwater world—all over again!