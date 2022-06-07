Nova, Moon Knight and More Marvel Legends Retro Action Figures Available for Pre-Order

Make room in your Marvel Legends collection for a new wave of retro figures from Hasbro! Pre-orders are now open for an exciting assortment of 3 3/4-inch action heroes including Nova and Moon Knight.

A new wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and this selection is a true blast from the past!

In an alternate universe, Kenner cranked out some amazing Marvel action figures in the 1980s – but not in ours. These heroes are artifacts from another dimension, a "What If?" for kids of the totally awesome decade.

Among the character that make up this classic assortment are: Nova Firestar Moon Knight Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man Captain America (case only) Iron Man (case only)

Each hero features five points of articulation and a retro cardback complete with a Kenner logo appropriate for this vintage.

The collection is for fans ages Ages 4 and up.

The assortment of figures sell for $11.99 while a case of eight figures sells for $95.99.

These new Marvel Legends Retro action figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are expected to arrive in October 2022.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Nova

“A human rocket blasting to far-off cosmic places, Nova Richard Rider flies by and declares ‘blue blazes!’”

Marvel Legends Retro Collection Nova Action Figure – $11.99

Firestar

“With fiery abilities and Amazing Friends, Firestar burns bright through thick and thin.”

Marvel Legends Retro Collection Firestar Action Figure – $11.99

Moon Knight

“A mercenary bound to the ancient spirit, Khonshu, Moon Knight fights to win the spirit its due!”

Marvel Legends Retro Collection Moon Knight Action Figure – $11.99

Spider-Man

“Peter Parker was a teenager of average ability, before a radioactive spider-bite bestowed strange powers and great responsibility!”

Marvel Legends Retro Collection Spider-Man Action Figure – $11.99

Marvel Legends Case

Marvel Legends Retro Collection Action Figures Wave 7 Case – $95.99

Case includes 8 individually packaged action figures:

1x Captain America

1x Iron Man

1x Nova

2x Moon Knight

2x Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man

(subject to change)