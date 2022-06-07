Nova, Moon Knight and More Marvel Legends Retro Action Figures Available for Pre-Order

Make room in your Marvel Legends collection for a new wave of retro figures from Hasbro! Pre-orders are now open for an exciting assortment of 3 3/4-inch action heroes including Nova and Moon Knight.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- A new wave of Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro action figures have landed at Entertainment Earth and this selection is a true blast from the past!
- In an alternate universe, Kenner cranked out some amazing Marvel action figures in the 1980s – but not in ours. These heroes are artifacts from another dimension, a "What If?" for kids of the totally awesome decade.
- Among the character that make up this classic assortment are:
- Nova
- Firestar
- Moon Knight
- Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man
- Captain America (case only)
- Iron Man (case only)
- Each hero features five points of articulation and a retro cardback complete with a Kenner logo appropriate for this vintage.
- The collection is for fans ages Ages 4 and up.
- The assortment of figures sell for $11.99 while a case of eight figures sells for $95.99.
- These new Marvel Legends Retro action figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are expected to arrive in October 2022.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SUNFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.
Nova
“A human rocket blasting to far-off cosmic places, Nova Richard Rider flies by and declares ‘blue blazes!’”
Marvel Legends Retro Collection Nova Action Figure – $11.99
Firestar
“With fiery abilities and Amazing Friends, Firestar burns bright through thick and thin.”
Marvel Legends Retro Collection Firestar Action Figure – $11.99
Moon Knight
“A mercenary bound to the ancient spirit, Khonshu, Moon Knight fights to win the spirit its due!”
Marvel Legends Retro Collection Moon Knight Action Figure – $11.99
Spider-Man
“Peter Parker was a teenager of average ability, before a radioactive spider-bite bestowed strange powers and great responsibility!”
Marvel Legends Retro Collection Spider-Man Action Figure – $11.99
Marvel Legends Case
Marvel Legends Retro Collection Action Figures Wave 7 Case – $95.99
Case includes 8 individually packaged action figures:
- 1x Captain America
- 1x Iron Man
- 1x Nova
- 2x Moon Knight
- 2x Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man
(subject to change)