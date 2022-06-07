Marvel to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of “New Mutants” with Supersized Issue

This September, Marvel Comics is proud to honor the anniversary of “New Mutants” with a supersized issue. Crafted by current series writer Vita Ayala, “New Mutants #30″ will be a mosaic love letter dedicated to the mutant youngsters who have become the beacon and hope of a new generation of X-Men.

In 1982, X-Men visionary Chris Claremont and legendary comic book artist Bob McLeod expanded the mutant mythos with the first of many X-Men spinoff books: “New Mutants.”

Introducing the next generation of mutantkind with hard-hitting, thrilling coming-of-age adventures, the series represented a profound shift for the franchise and is celebrated for its diverse and layered cast of characters and its influential, and at times experimental, storytelling.

Over the last 40 years, “New Mutants” has continued to be a timeless yet contemporary voice for the marginalized youth who must grow up in a harsh, cruel world.

Commemorating classic and new characters alike, this new collection of shorts featuring artwork by talents such as Alex Lins, Jason Loo, Emma Kubert, and more, celebrates four decades’ worth of the joys and tribulations of being young, brave and gifted in the world of X.

In honor of the book’s anniversary issue, McCleod has returned to his creation, showcasing the team’s original roster on a new variant cover.

The issue will also feature a fourth-wall-breaking short by special guest writer Alyssa Wong, starring one of the most popular characters to debut in the series—Deadpool!

Stay tuned for more news, including story details and creative announcements, about this monumental “New Mutants” issue coming in September.

What they’re saying: