Then Versus Now at Walt Disney World

If you were wanting some nostalgia, Disney Parks TikTok added a new video sharing what the iconic symbols of each part look like now versus when it was first being built.
What's Happening:
- Disney Parks TikTok added a video where they hold up a photo of what each icon in the park looked like then with the current view behind it. It is a nice concept to be able to see what it originally looked like versus how we all know it today.
Dates Each Park Opened:
- Magic Kingdom 1971
- EPCOT 1982
- Disney's Hollywood Studios 1989
- Disney's Animal Kingdom 1998
