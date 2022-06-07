Then Versus Now at Walt Disney World

If you were wanting some nostalgia, Disney Parks TikTok added a new video sharing what the iconic symbols of each part look like now versus when it was first being built.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Parks TikTok added a video where they hold up a photo of what each icon in the park looked like then with the current view behind it. It is a nice concept to be able to see what it originally looked like versus how we all know it today.

@disneyparks

Then vs. Now but make it ✨Disney World✨ 📷 #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #WaltDisney #ThenVsNow #Photo #WaltDisney #MagicKingdom #EPCOT #HollywoodStudios #AnimalKingdom

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

Dates Each Park Opened:

