Celebrate the Halloween Season at Disneyland Paris

Disney's Halloween Parties are back, and you can enjoy access to Disneyland Paris and its attractions until 2 am. There's going to be an exclusive parade, Halloween-inspired entertainment, and so much more. This will be a separate ticketed event that you will not want to miss.
What's Happening:
- Disney Villains are back. You can enjoy your favorite attractions in an exclusive parade and Halloween entertainment at this fun night.
- Disney Halloween parties happen at Disneyland Park on October 29th and October 31st until 2 am.
- Wearing costumes is encouraged and there are a limited number of tickets sold, so make sure to buy your ticket in advance. Everyone, including children attending, must have a ticket for this event to enter the park.
- Access to the event is not included with a regular park ticket or a hotel plus ticket package.