Celebrate the Halloween Season at Disneyland Paris

by |
Tags: , , ,

Disney's Halloween Parties are back, and you can enjoy access to Disneyland Paris and its attractions until 2 am. There's going to be an exclusive parade, Halloween-inspired entertainment, and so much more. This will be a separate ticketed event that you will not want to miss.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Villains are back. You can enjoy your favorite attractions in an exclusive parade and Halloween entertainment at this fun night.
  • Disney Halloween parties happen at Disneyland Park on October 29th and October 31st until 2 am.
  • Wearing costumes is encouraged and there are a limited number of tickets sold, so make sure to buy your ticket in advance. Everyone, including children attending, must have a ticket for this event to enter the park.
  • Access to the event is not included with a regular park ticket or a hotel plus ticket package.