Disney Speedstorm Closed Beta Now Available, Hercules And Meg Revealed As Playable Characters

The Closed Beta for the upcoming Disney and Pixar cross-platform battle racing game, Disney Speedstorm, is now available, with Hercules and Meg revealed as playable racers.

Gameloft has announced that starting today, players worldwide can enter the PC Closed Beta for Disney Speedstorm , an upcoming free-to-play arcade racing experience. Available only on Epic Games Store and Steam, this limited time Closed Beta offers players the first opportunity to race and battle each other as iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains re-imagined to compete and battle each other on stunning tracks inspired by Disney and Pixar films.

Disney Speedstorm will be cross-playable and available worldwide at launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation5 (PS5), PlayStation4 (PS4), Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles. Sign up for a chance to enter the PC Closed Beta and try the game ahead of its worldwide launch at DisneySpeedstorm.com

The Disney Speedstorm Closed Beta begins on June 08, 2022, and during this time, players can upgrade and customize their characters and progress through the single player Adventure Map mode, and on weekends players can join in Online Ranked Races, where they can apply all their skills they've learned in the most competitive racing environment around! Leverage special grinding rails, combat items, and character's unique abilities to be the first to cross the finish line.

In celebration of the Closed Beta rollout, ready-to-race versions of Hercules and Megara from Disney’s Hercules will also be joining the Disney Speedstorm roster of high-velocity racers. Both characters will be playable during the Closed Beta period, in addition to previously announced suited-up and race-ready characters including: Belle and the Beast from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast , Mulan and Li Shang from Mulan , Captain Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean , Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck from Mickey & Friends, and Baloo and Mowgli from The Jungle Book . Each of these characters will be playable in the Closed Beta.

Disney Speedstorm is a combat racing game featuring heroes and villains from iconic Disney and Pixar films re-imagined as racers with racetracks inspired by each of their unique worlds. Players will soon be able to put the pedal to the metal in tracks solo, or challenge friends in local split-screen and remote multiplayer modes. Players will race in the Closed Beta on breathtaking tracks based on Hercules, Beauty and the Beast, Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, The Jungle Book, Mulan, and more, and they can experience these worlds from a new dynamic perspective, tuned to fast and thrilling racing! Additionally, the action never slows down thanks to fresh content always around the corner, with a diverse array of Disney and Pixar racers added regularly, and unique tracks released often.

