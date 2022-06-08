Hulu Releases Teaser and Key Art for “Mike”

Hulu has released the key art and teaser for their new limited series, Mike, a no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.

and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of Our Kind of People, explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story.

Mike is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.

The series stars: Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson Russell Hornsby Harvey Keitel Laura Harrier Li Eubanks

screenwriter Steven Rogers created the series and will executive produce. Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner along with Claire Brown. The I, Tonya team of director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie will also executive produce along with Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman.

team of director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie will also executive produce along with Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller executive produce as well, with Rhodes executive producing in addition to starring. 20th Television will produce.