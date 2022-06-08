OG Michael Myers Returns to Halloween Horror Nights

We are getting closer and closer to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and we have been getting bits and pieces of more information. On the Halloween Horror Nights YouTube page, they gave us a little trailer of what can be expected at one of the houses.

What's Happening:

Another house has been announced at Universal Studios and they are bringing it back to where it all began with Michael Myers.

If you are brave enough, you will head to "Haddonfield, Illinois" in a house inspired by the original 1978 slasher classic by director John Carpenter.

This house will be at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida.

It will recreate some of the most iconic scenes as brave guests try to avoid becoming one of his next victims.

The official description says, “Gather your friends and visit Haddonfield, Illinois, where Michael Myers is about to don his mask and embark on his first brutal spree. Silent. Merciless. Relentless. He’s the embodiment of pure evil. You don’t want to go alone as you go back to where it all began. This year, step into the original 1978 horror classic, Halloween.”