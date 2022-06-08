The Wheel at ICON Park Lights Up in Rainbow Colors for Pulse Remembrance Week

In honor of Pulse Remembrance Week, ICON Park will be continuing its annual tradition of lighting up its signature attraction, The Wheel, in rainbow colors now through June 12th.
What’s Happening:
- On June 12th, the six-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack, the entertainment destination will also contribute $5 to the onePULSE Foundation for each ticket to The Wheel sold, and each guest who rides The Wheel will be offered a free Orlando Strong hat.
- ICON Park is also offering a free commemorative photo with unlimited digital downloads from Magic Memories.
- The onePULSE Foundation is a 501(c) 3 incorporated by the owner of Pulse nightclub. The Foundation was established to create a sanctuary of hope following the tragic day in American history – Sunday, June 12th, 2016 –to honor the 49 angels that were taken, the 68 others who were injured and the countless first responders and healthcare professionals who treated them. This fund is intended to support a memorial that opens hearts, a museum that opens minds, educational programs that open eyes and legacy scholarships that open doors.
- To increase awareness and garner support from the community, ICON Park will be partnering with iHeartMedia to promote onePULSE Foundation and this fundraising event.
- To learn more about ICON Park, visit https://iconparkorlando.com.
- To learn more about the onePULSE Foundation, visit https://onepulsefoundation.org.