The Wheel at ICON Park Lights Up in Rainbow Colors for Pulse Remembrance Week

In honor of Pulse Remembrance Week, ICON Park will be continuing its annual tradition of lighting up its signature attraction, The Wheel, in rainbow colors now through June 12th.

What’s Happening:

On June 12th, the six-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub attack, the entertainment destination will also contribute $5 to the onePULSE Foundation for each ticket to The Wheel sold, and each guest who rides The Wheel will be offered a free Orlando Strong hat.