Avengers, X-Men and Eternals to Crossover in “A.X.E.: Judgment Day” One-Shots

A.X.E.: Judgment Day writer Kieron Gillen will write three tie-in one-shots that explore the judgments of three central characters and set up the event’s cataclysmic finale.

Building off of recent events in Avengers , X-Men , and Eternals , this latest Marvel

Building off of recent events in Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals, this latest A.X.E.: Judgment Day will be a six-issue epic that will tie-in to various ongoing series and launch new limited series and one-shots, including three written by Gillen himself that will bridge the gap between the penultimate and final issue.

Teaming up with a superstar trio of artists, Federico Vicentini, Francesco Mobili, and Pasqual Ferry, Gillen will focus on a key character from each of the three involved factions in A.X.E.: Avengers, A.X.E.: X-Men, and A.X.E.: Eternals. These essential issues will spotlight Iron Man, Jean Grey, and Ajak as they embark on a vital and complex mission to penetrate the Progenitor Celestial and shut it down, facing their ultimate judgment every step of the way.

Check out the main covers for all three issues (above), a connecting piece by Nic Klein, plus a variant connecting cover by Salvador Larrocca (below) and witness these story-critical one-shots starting in September.

Be there when the clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day in A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment, the special prelude issue hitting stands on July 13th.

A.X.E.: Avengers #1 (on sale September 28th) will strip Iron Man of his armor like never before. He’s spent his life building suits to protect him but now Tony Stark has to enter a suit of armor that could kill us all. Can he survive? Can anyone?

A.X.E.: X-Men #1 (on sale in October) will examine Jean Grey's intricate relationship with the Phoenix Force, burning away the mystery behind their connection once and for all. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. It wasn't her. Yet: "I am fire and life incarnate! Now and forever" Which part of "Now and Forever" is confusing to you? As one world burns, can Jean Grey justify her existence after burning another?

A.X.E.: Eternals #1 will tackle Ajak's past decisions regarding the Celestials and how she plans to lead the Eternals through this latest challenge. Ajak has come a long way. She's met her maker. Hell, she's made her maker. Now can she – or anyone – survive her maker?

