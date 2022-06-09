Free Beer is Back This Summer at SeaWorld Orlando

For guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando who are 21 and up, you will be able to enjoy a free beer with one free 7oz. beer from the Waterway Grill Bar for each day through August 4th. This is from 10:30 a.m. until one hour before the park closes. You can try something new each visit with rotating domestic and seasonal taps throughout the summer. Here is what was shared in the official press release.
What's Happening:
- Happening now, SeaWorld Orlando wants to help park guests cool down on a sweltering summer day with an ice-cold beer on the house during their visit. Complimentary domestic and seasonal beers will be available for guests 21 years of age and older.
- They will be offered through August 4, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to one hour before the park closes.
- Guests can visit Waterway Grill Bar and receive one complimentary 7-ounce beer per visit.
- The taps will rotate throughout the summer, so guests can try something new every time they visit. Some of the breweries featured will be Anheuser-Busch InBev, Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., JDUBS Brewery and Sweet Water Cove.
- Park guests can enjoy their free beer while exploring the all-new Electric Ocean summer festival that goes from day to night, ending with an incredible fireworks and fountains spectacular. There is no better time to visit the #1 voted theme park in North America, according to USA Today, and experience top-rated attractions, awe-inspiring animal encounters and energizing entertainment all summer long.