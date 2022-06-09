Free Beer is Back This Summer at SeaWorld Orlando

For guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando who are 21 and up, you will be able to enjoy a free beer with one free 7oz. beer from the Waterway Grill Bar for each day through August 4th. This is from 10:30 a.m. until one hour before the park closes. You can try something new each visit with rotating domestic and seasonal taps throughout the summer. Here is what was shared in the official press release.

