New ” Welcome to Thunder Mesa ” Disney Traditions Figurine by Jim Shore Available Soon at Disneyland Paris

Starting tomorrow only at Disneyland Paris, you can purchase this exclusive Welcome to Thunder Mesa Disney Traditions figurine by Jim Shore.

What's Happening:

Starting tomorrow, you can purchase this exclusive Welcome to Thunder Mesa Disney Traditions figurine by Jim Shore at Disneyland Paris for 99 euros.

Disney Traditions figurine by Jim Shore at Disneyland Paris for 99 euros. It can be found at Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains, Thunder Mesa Mercantile Building (Disneyland Park) and The Disney Gallery (Disney Village).

About Jim Shore (bio on his website):