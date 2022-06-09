Parker Young Starring in ABC Drama Pilot “Criminal Nature”

According to Deadline, Parker Young will be starring in the ABC Drama Pilot Criminal Nature.
What's Happening:
- Parker Young will be playing Clay in Criminal Nature, ABC’s drama pilot from Rashad Raisani with 20th Television and A+E Studios.
- The network grabbed him when he became available after the cancellation of CBS’s Chuck Lorre Comedy Series that ended after two seasons.
- Young will be playing Clay, Audrey’s ex-boyfriend. He is a cowboy who is also a cop and knows more about the Wild Flower Killer than anyone.
- He has been temporarily assigned to Audrey’s team during the investigation.
- Secretly, Clay has always regretted letting the love of his life, Audrey, get away and wants to fight for her.
- Unfortunately for him, she’s engaged to Keldon, another ISB agent.
- Criminal Nature is written by Raisani and is described as "a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors."
- The story includes the messy life of an agent who worked for the IPS. This is an elite law enforcement group that solves serious crimes that occur in 81,000 square miles of protected land.