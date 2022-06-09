Peter Rice Reportedly Fired by Disney, Dana Walden Named Chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content

Peter Rice, Chairman of General Entertainment Content at Disney, has reportedly been fired by the company.

UPDATE (9:00 a.m. PT): Disney has officially named Dana Walden Chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content.

What’s Happening:

According to multiple reports, including one from the New York Times, Peter Rice is leaving The Walt Disney Company.

Company. Dana Walden — currently Chairman of Entertainment for Walt Disney Television — will be taking over the role.

Sources also tell Variety

Rice came to Disney when the company acquired assets from 21st Century Fox. Notably, he started his career in entertainment as an intern for 20th Century Fox before working his way up the ranks.

Walden also came to Disney under the Fox acquisition. Since joining Disney, the areas under her oversight have collectively earned 270 Emmy nominations and 23 wins.

What They’re Saying (About Walden):

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company: “Dana is a dynamic, collaborative leader and cultural force who in just three years has transformed our television business into a content powerhouse that consistently delivers the entertainment audiences crave. Her well-earned reputation for championing creative talent and developing programming that truly captures the cultural zeitgeist has resulted in hit after hit, from ABC Abbott Elementary and Onyx Collective’s Academy Award-winning Summer of Soul , to Hulu Only Murders in the Building , Dopesick , The Dropout and The Kardashians . She and Peter have worked closely together for years to create the best programming in the industry, and I can think of no one better than Dana to lead Disney General Entertainment to even greater heights.”

