First Products Revealed From the Disney Pride Collection at Disneyland Paris

- The first products of the Disney Pride collection are now available at Disneyland Paris.
- The Walt Disney Company will be donating all of the profits from the Disney Pride collection from sales on May 16th through June 30th to support LGBTQIA+ youth and families.
- There are items available such as shirts, pins, collectibles, mugs, and more.
- These items are available at Les Légendes d'Hollywood boutique at Walt Disney Studios Park.
- The Disney Pride collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees at The Walt Disney Company and shows their incredible contributions.
- The Walt Disney Company shares: "We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community everywhere."
