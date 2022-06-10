First Products Revealed From the Disney Pride Collection at Disneyland Paris

June means it is Pride Month and the first products of the Disney Pride collection are now available at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Company will be donating all of the profits from the Disney Pride collection from sales on May 16th through June 30th to support LGBTQIA+ youth and families.

There are items available such as shirts, pins, collectibles, mugs, and more.

These items are available at Les Légendes d'Hollywood boutique at Walt Disney Studios Park.

The Disney Pride collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees at The Walt Disney Company and shows their incredible contributions.

The Walt Disney Company shares: "We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community everywhere."