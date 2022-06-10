Marvel's Midnight Suns is being released on October 7th, 2022, and gamers are counting down the days. They're going to need some backup, and that is where you come in.

is being released on October 7th, 2022, and Marvel fans are excited. If you pre-order now, you will be able to receive a Doctor Strange Defenders Skin.

Defenders Skin. Here is how the game is described: Marvel's Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical role-playing game developed by Firaxis Games in collaboration with Marvel Games. It will feature comic book characters from multiple Marvel Comics properties, such as Midnight Sons, Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways.