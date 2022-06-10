An All-New Era of Shang-Chi Launches in “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1”

Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang’s redefining adventures of Marvel’s premiere martial artist continue next month in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1. Joined by acclaimed artist Marcus To, Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 will kick off a new saga for the hero now that he’s inherited the powerful and mysterious Ten Rings.

What’s Happening:

The legendary weapon is revealed to rival the might of the Infinity Gems, and now, every villain in the Marvel Universe wants their hands on them! Shang-Chi will have to take on Razor Fist, the Hand, A.I.M., Hydra, and more, all while continuing to lead his secret organization: The Five Weapons Society!

See the battles that await in the all-new Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 trailer

Discover the truth behind the Ten Rings and witness Shang-Chi’s most legendary showdowns to date when Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 hits stands on July 20th.

What They’re Saying: