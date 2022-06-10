An All-New Era of Shang-Chi Launches in “Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1”

Eisner Award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang’s redefining adventures of Marvel’s premiere martial artist continue next month in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1. Joined by acclaimed artist Marcus To, Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 will kick off a new saga for the hero now that he’s inherited the powerful and mysterious Ten Rings.
What’s Happening:
- The legendary weapon is revealed to rival the might of the Infinity Gems, and now, every villain in the Marvel Universe wants their hands on them! Shang-Chi will have to take on Razor Fist, the Hand, A.I.M., Hydra, and more, all while continuing to lead his secret organization: The Five Weapons Society!
- See the battles that await in the all-new Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.
- Discover the truth behind the Ten Rings and witness Shang-Chi’s most legendary showdowns to date when Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #1 hits stands on July 20th.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Gene Luen Yang said: “It's been such a joy to work with Marcus To over the last couple of months. He's a brilliant artist. His characters are vibrant and full of energy, and he's so good at fight choreography! We're all really excited about the new #1, and about bringing in ten of the most powerful items ever into the Marvel Universe!”
- Artist Marcus To said: “Gene and I are gearing up to give the fans one hell of an action-packed book. Shang-Chi is the greatest hand-to-hand combatant in the Marvel Universe, and we’re gonna show it in this story.”