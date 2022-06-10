“Under The Banner of Heaven” Original Score Soundtrack Out Now by Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament

The original score soundtrack for Under the Banner of Heaven by Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament has officially been released. The music is from and inspired by the original series by FX. Under the Banner of Heaven premiered Thursday, April 28th and is exclusively on Hulu. Here's what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

The Under the Banner of Heaven (Music from and Inspired by the FX Original Limited Series) Original Score Soundtrack composed by Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam and Josh Klinghoffer together with John Wicks and Josh Evans, and produced by Josh Evans and Jeff Ament is available now on all music streaming platforms.

(Music from and Inspired by the FX Original Limited Series) Original Score Soundtrack composed by Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam and Josh Klinghoffer together with John Wicks and Josh Evans, and produced by Josh Evans and Jeff Ament is available now on all music streaming platforms. This soundtrack marks Ament’s first time composing for a major film/TV project and was a dream realized for Ament who had wanted to compose for film and had been experimenting with ambient sounds for some time in his home studio in Montana. Noted Ament, "Banner was the perfect project to put to use an idea I've had for years — using the big room of my studio as an amplifier for a bunch of a low volume looper stations and composing and performing over tuned ambient beds. It was truly a dream to put music to this incredible story. It was about finding common ground in these more ethereal types of music. Everybody just brought so much more to it than I could have ever imagined."

Dustin Lance Black, who created the limited series had this to say of the music, “The creative journey to finding the music for this tale was one of mutual inspiration. We were still rolling cameras when Jeff and his extraordinary team began experimenting with sounds and themes, sharing the fruits of those early sessions, sounds I would play in my headphones before returning to set to roll again. Jeff’s music lives in the DNA of this show. This collaboration has most often felt like an exquisite dance into incredibly challenging terrain and there could have been no better partner.”

The music itself stands alone but also created a powerful backdrop to the emotional story inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, recalling the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty. Of Ament’s compositions “Families Are Forever” and “Pronto” Krakauer tweeted, "Brilliant. Perfect music for the story” and "Music made in heaven. My kind of heaven, anyway.”

Tracklist:

Families Are Forever

Tar & Feathers

Pronto

Gone Fishin'

Ultimate Punishment

Struggling

Battle Hymn (excerpt)

About Jeff Ament:

Jeff Ament is the bassist and one of the founding members of Pearl Jam. He has also written and performed as a member of bands Temple of the Dog, Mother Love Bone, Green River, RNDM, Three Fish, Tres Mts and Deranged Diction. Ament has released several solo albums and singles as AMENT including WHILE MY HEART BEATS and the most recent I SHOULD BE OUTSIDE. A lifelong skateboarder, Jeff's foundation MONTANA POOL SERVICE has helped build over 25 skateparks in rural Montana, Washington and South Dakota, many on Native American reservations, with six parks being built this summer.

