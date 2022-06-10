Warren Littlefield Signs New Multi-Year Overall Deal with 20th Television and ABC Signature

According to Deadline, Warren Littlefield, whose prolific output in recent years has included Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale and Dopesick, has sealed a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television and ABC Signature that will keep him exclusive with those studios through 2026.

Littlefield was most recently in a joint deal with 20th Television and Fox 21. His Littlefield Company has been based at the company since 2016 (prior to Disney’s acquisition of Fox), when he first signed a pact with Fox 21.

In the 1990s, Littlefield was behind a number of hit TV shows for NBC, including Friends , Frasier and ER .

Littlefield is behind FX's upcoming drama The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, which premieres June 16th.

