“Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version” Coming September 2

What's Happening:
- Spider-Man fans will want to see this tweet from the Spider-Man: No Way Home page.
- They share that there will be the More Fun Stuff Version coming to movie theaters in the United States and Canada on September 2nd.
- Here is the official tweet.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Synopsis:
- With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.