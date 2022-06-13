Adventures by Disney Offering “Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure” Itinerary

Those looking to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip that will bring them to every Disney Park in the world as well as some of the most iconic landmarks on Earth may be interested in a very special Adventures by Disney offering.
What’s Happening:
- Adventures by Disney has announced Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure.
- This 24-day itinerary includes stops in six countries — including all 12 Disney theme parks around the world.
- Additionally, guests will have a chance to see three major landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower.
- Guests will also travel in style aboard a VIP-configured Boeing 757 operated by Icelandair and stay in world-class accommodations, including the rare opportunity to be a Guest at Summit Skywalker Ranch.
- All the while, travelers will enjoy personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories.
- This excursion will take place from July 9th, 2023 through August 1st, 2023 and will be limited to just 75 guests.
- Bookings for this special trip will take place in four stages:
- June 20, 2022: Previous Adventures by Disney Guests who have traveled on 3 or more adventures
- June 22, 2022: All previous Adventures by Disney Guests
- June 24, 2022: Golden Oak Members
- June 28, 2022: General public
- As for the cost… prices start at $109,995.
- Packages include 23 nightly stays, 23 Breakfasts, 22 Lunches, 23 Dinners, and all flight accommodations.
- The adventure begins at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), John Wayne Airport (SNA), or Long Beach Airport (LGB) and ends at Orlando International Airport (MCO).
- For more information including detailed itinerary notes, be sure to visit AdventuresbyDisney.com.
Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure Itinerary:
- Day 1: Los Angeles and Anaheim
- Arrive in Southern California, Welcome Dinner at Lincoln Theatre in Disneyland Park, Fireworks Viewing
- Day 2: Los Angeles and Anaheim
- The Walt Disney Studios Tour, Shopping at the Studio Store, World of Color Viewing
- Day 3: Anaheim
- Disneyland Pre-Open Access, Sleeping Beauty Castle Photo Op, Disneyland Park VIP Tour, Disney California Adventure VIP Tour
- Day 4: San Francisco
- Fly to San Francisco, Walt Disney Family Museum Tour, Lucasfilm Campus Tour, Summit Skywalker Ranch Dinner & Activities
- Day 5: San Francisco
- Full Day at Summit Skywalker Ranch: Yoga, Special Guest Presentation, Hike to Observatory, Disney Family of Wines Wine-Tasting, Gala Dinner, Star Wars & Disney Trivia Night
- Day 6: Oakland/Anchorage/Tokyo – Travel Day
- Fly to Anchorage, Alaska/Tokyo, Japan
- Day 7: Tokyo
- Arrive in Tokyo, Tokyo Disneyland OR Tokyo DisneySea On Your Own Exploration (Optional)
- Day 8: Tokyo
- The Tokyo DisneySea Experience with Walt Disney Imagineering, Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland On Your Own Exploration, Reserved Seating: Tokyo Disneyland Daytime Parade, Reserved Seating: “Believe! Sea of Dreams”
- Day 9: Tokyo
- ACTIVITY OPTIONS: Option 1: Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea On Your Own Exploration; Option 2: Full-Day Kamakura Zen Tour; Option 3: Half-Day Tours
- Day 10: Shanghai
- Fly to Shanghai, Afternoon Activity Options: Shanghai Disneyland On Your Own Exploration OR Introduction to Shanghai Tour OR Shanghai Jewish Heritage Tour OR Historic Shanghai Tour OR Cooking Class OR Chinese Calligraphy & Painting Class, ERA Acrobat Show (OPTIONAL)
- Day 11: Shanghai
- Shanghai Disneyland Tour, Shanghai Disneyland Premier Tour, Dinner in an Exclusive Location, Shanghai Disneyland Nighttime Spectacular Viewing Area
- Day 12: Hong Kong
- Fly to Hong Kong, Activity Options: Hong Kong Disneyland On Your Own Exploration OR Introduction to Hong Kong Tour OR Private Cooking Lesson OR Be a Local Tour; Junk Boat Cruise & Private Dinner
- Day 13: Hong Kong
- Hong Kong Disneyland On Your Own Exploration, “Momentous” Guided Park Tour, Private Dinner at Explorer’s Club Restaurant, “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular from Reserved Viewing Area
- Day 14: Agra
- Fly to Agra, India, Afternoon Activity Options: Agra Fort Tour OR Taj Nature Walk OR Shopping in Agra
- Day 15: Agra
- Sunrise Taj Mahal Photo Op, Morning Activity Options: Taj Mahal Tour OR Fatehpur Sikri Tour OR On Your Own Exploration; Afternoon Activity Options: Tomb of Itmad Ud Daulah & Kachhpura Village OR Agra Fort Visit OR Tomb of Akbar at Sikandra OR Shopping in Agra OR Taj Nature Walk
- Day 16: Cairo
- Fly to Cairo, Egypt, Pyramids of Giza and Great Sphinx of Giza
- Day 17: Paris
- Fly to Paris, France, Dinner at Walt’s – An American Restaurant, VIP Viewing: “Disney Illuminations” Nighttime Spectacular
- Day 18: Paris
- The Paris Walt Disney Imagineering Experience, VIP Tour at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, VIP Viewing: Disneyland Paris Daytime Show
- Day 19: Paris
- Activity Options: Option 1: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park On Your Own Exploration; Option 2: Escape to Champagne Countryside Full-Day Tour; Option 3: Half-Day Tours
- Day 20: Orlando
- Fly to Orlando, Explore Walt Disney World Resort, Special Fireworks Viewing from Seven Seas Lagoon
- Day 21: Orlando
- Settle into the VIP viewing area to take in the spectacle of an enchanting fireworks nighttime spectacular high above the Magic Kingdom.
- Day 22: Orlando
- Morning at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park: Breakfast with Dr. Mark Penning, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Celebration of Festival of the Lion King with Pre-Show Experience; Afternoon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Day 23: Orlando
- Breakfast at Golden Oak, Tri-Circle D Ranch Visit, Flavor Lab Visit, Afternoon at EPCOT: VIP Fireworks Viewing
- Day 24: Orlando
- Transfer to Airport
Accommodations:
- Anaheim: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- San Francisco: Summit Skywalker Ranch
- Tokyo: Tokyo Disneyland Hotel
- Shanghai: Shanghai Disneyland Hotel
- Hong Kong: Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel
- Agra: The Oberoi Amarvilas
- Cairo: Marriott Mena House
- Paris: Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel
- Orlando: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning