Adventures by Disney Offering “Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure” Itinerary

Those looking to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip that will bring them to every Disney Park in the world as well as some of the most iconic landmarks on Earth may be interested in a very special Adventures by Disney offering.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney has announced Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure.

This 24-day itinerary includes stops in six countries — including all 12 Disney theme parks around the world.

Additionally, guests will have a chance to see three major landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower.

Guests will also travel in style aboard a VIP-configured Boeing 757 operated by Icelandair and stay in world-class accommodations, including the rare opportunity to be a Guest at Summit Skywalker Ranch.

All the while, travelers will enjoy personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories.

This excursion will take place from July 9th, 2023 through August 1st, 2023 and will be limited to just 75 guests.

Bookings for this special trip will take place in four stages: June 20, 2022: Previous Adventures by Disney Guests who have traveled on 3 or more adventures June 22, 2022: All previous Adventures by Disney Guests June 24, 2022: Golden Oak Members June 28, 2022: General public

As for the cost… prices start at $109,995.

Packages include 23 nightly stays, 23 Breakfasts, 22 Lunches, 23 Dinners, and all flight accommodations.

tly stays, 23 Breakfasts, 22 Lunches, 23 Dinners, and all flight accommodations. The adventure begins at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), John Wayne Airport (SNA), or Long Beach Airport (LGB) and ends at Orlando International Airport (MCO).

For more information including detailed itinerary notes, be sure to visit AdventuresbyDisney.com

​​Disney Parks Around The World – A Private Jet Adventure Itinerary:

Day 1: Los Angeles and Anaheim Arrive in Southern California, Welcome Dinner at Lincoln Theatre in Disneyland Park, Fireworks Viewing

Los Angeles and Anaheim Day 2: Los Angeles and Anaheim The Walt Disney Studios Tour, Shopping at the Studio Store, World of Color Viewing

Los Angeles and Anaheim Day 3: Anaheim Disneyland Pre-Open Access, Sleeping Beauty Castle Photo Op, Disneyland Park VIP Tour, Disney California Adventure VIP Tour

Anaheim Day 4: San Francisco Fly to San Francisco, Walt Disney Family Museum Tour, Lucasfilm Campus Tour, Summit Skywalker Ranch Dinner & Activities

San Francisco Day 5: San Francisco Full Day at Summit Skywalker Ranch: Yoga, Special Guest Presentation, Hike to Observatory, Disney Family of Wines Wine-Tasting, Gala Dinner, Star Wars & Disney Trivia Night

San Francisco Day 6: Oakland/Anchorage/Tokyo – Travel Day Fly to Anchorage, Alaska/Tokyo, Japan

Oakland/Anchorage/Tokyo – Travel Day Day 7: Tokyo Arrive in Tokyo, Tokyo Disneyland OR Tokyo DisneySea On Your Own Exploration (Optional)

Tokyo Day 8: Tokyo The Tokyo DisneySea Experience with Walt Disney Imagineering, Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland On Your Own Exploration, Reserved Seating: Tokyo Disneyland Daytime Parade, Reserved Seating: “Believe! Sea of Dreams”

Tokyo Day 9: Tokyo ACTIVITY OPTIONS: Option 1: Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea On Your Own Exploration; Option 2: Full-Day Kamakura Zen Tour; Option 3: Half-Day Tours

Tokyo Day 10: Shanghai Fly to Shanghai, Afternoon Activity Options: Shanghai Disneyland On Your Own Exploration OR Introduction to Shanghai Tour OR Shanghai Jewish Heritage Tour OR Historic Shanghai Tour OR Cooking Class OR Chinese Calligraphy & Painting Class, ERA Acrobat Show (OPTIONAL)

Shanghai Day 11: Shanghai Shanghai Disneyland Tour, Shanghai Disneyland Premier Tour, Dinner in an Exclusive Location, Shanghai Disneyland Nighttime Spectacular Viewing Area

Shanghai Day 12: Hong Kong Fly to Hong Kong, Activity Options: Hong Kong Disneyland On Your Own Exploration OR Introduction to Hong Kong Tour OR Private Cooking Lesson OR Be a Local Tour; Junk Boat Cruise & Private Dinner

Hong Kong Day 13: Hong Kong Hong Kong Disneyland On Your Own Exploration, “Momentous” Guided Park Tour, Private Dinner at Explorer’s Club Restaurant, “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular from Reserved Viewing Area

Hong Kong Day 14: Agra Fly to Agra, India, Afternoon Activity Options: Agra Fort Tour OR Taj Nature Walk OR Shopping in Agra

Agra Day 15: Agra Sunrise Taj Mahal Photo Op, Morning Activity Options: Taj Mahal Tour OR Fatehpur Sikri Tour OR On Your Own Exploration; Afternoon Activity Options: Tomb of Itmad Ud Daulah & Kachhpura Village OR Agra Fort Visit OR Tomb of Akbar at Sikandra OR Shopping in Agra OR Taj Nature Walk

Agra Day 16: Cairo Fly to Cairo, Egypt, Pyramids of Giza and Great Sphinx of Giza

Cairo Day 17 : Paris Fly to Paris, France, Dinner at Walt’s – An American Restaurant, VIP Viewing: “Disney Illuminations” Nighttime Spectacular

: Paris Day 18: Paris The Paris Walt Disney Imagineering Experience, VIP Tour at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, VIP Viewing: Disneyland Paris Daytime Show

Paris Day 19: Paris Activity Options: Option 1: Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park On Your Own Exploration; Option 2: Escape to Champagne Countryside Full-Day Tour; Option 3: Half-Day Tours

Paris Day 20: Orlando Fly to Orlando, Explore Walt Disney World Resort, Special Fireworks Viewing from Seven Seas Lagoon

Orlando Day 21: Orlando Settle into the VIP viewing area to take in the spectacle of an enchanting fireworks nighttime spectacular high above the Magic Kingdom.

Orlando Day 22: Orlando Morning at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park: Breakfast with Dr. Mark Penning, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Celebration of Festival of the Lion King with Pre-Show Experience; Afternoon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Orlando Day 23: Orlando Breakfast at Golden Oak, Tri-Circle D Ranch Visit, Flavor Lab Visit, Afternoon at EPCOT: VIP Fireworks Viewing

Orlando Day 24: Orlando Transfer to Airport

Accommodations:

Anaheim: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa San Francisco: Summit Skywalker Ranch

Summit Skywalker Ranch Tokyo: Tokyo Disneyland Hotel

Tokyo Disneyland Hotel Shanghai: Shanghai Disneyland Hotel

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel Hong Kong: Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Agra: The Oberoi Amarvilas

The Oberoi Amarvilas Cairo : Marriott Mena House

: Marriott Mena House Paris: Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Orlando: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa