Spider-Man to be 4th Character Inducted Into Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame

The Comic-Con Museum will be honoring the world's favorite web-slinging Super Hero as the fourth inductee into its Museum Character Hall of Fame at Night at the Comic-Con Museum, – a special event that will take place on Comic-Con's Preview Night, July 20, 2022.

Night at the Comic-Con Museum will serve as a celebration of the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego's Balboa Park and feature a special induction ceremony honoring Spider-Man.

The event will include a unique opportunity to experience Marvel

In addition to the displays of art, costumes, and interactive experiences in the exhibit, the event will feature live entertainment, special guests, food, and drink.

The Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame pays tribute to the timeless characters who have shaped popular arts and culture.

On July 20, Spider-Man will be recognized for his impact on pop culture. With the generous support and participation of Marvel Entertainment, the event will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man.

