Universal Orlando Announces Highly-Immersive Escape Room Experience “Universal’s Great Movie Escape” Based on “Back to the Future” and “Jurassic World”

Universal Orlando Resort is set to bring the worlds of Jurassic World and Back To The Future to life in a new highly immersive escape room style experience later this year with Universal’s Great Movie Escape.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort will soon debut Universal’s Great Movie Escape – featuring two next-level escape rooms that pack the innovative storytelling and theming the destination is known for into “can’t-miss” experiences inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s blockbuster films Jurassic World and Back to the Future .

and . Concepted and designed by the same creative masterminds responsible for the wildly immersive haunts of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal’s Great Movie Escape will bring two distinct and extraordinary escape adventures to the heart of Universal CityWalk.

Through interactive state-of-the-art missions, captivating storytelling and intricately detailed sets, guests will be swept into the dinosaur adventures of Jurassic World or the time-traveling chaos of Back to the Future as they solve their way through a multi-sensory experience like no other.

Universal's Great Movie Escape will open later this year and tickets will go on sale in the months ahead. Universal Orlando has also promised that more information about Universal's Great Movie Escape will be revealed soon.

Speculatively speaking, rumors for this experience have been circulating for quite some time, with all eyes on locations in Universal CityWalk at the Universal Orlando Resort, namely the location of The Groove nightclub, which has been walled off for months with no indication that it will return.