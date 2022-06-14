Disney Cruise Line to Stream Disney Wish Christening Live on June 29

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish, will be going on its maiden voyage next month. Disney Parks Blog shared that on June 29th at 11 a.m. eastern time, you can virtually be a part of this debut and christening of the new ship.

Live from Port Canaveral, there will be a celebration that will showcase the world's first look at this new ship and will feature special guests, musical performances, and characters from many of your favorites, such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

During this event you will be able to get an exclusive look at some of the ships' highly anticipated features, including the first ever Disney attraction at sea, the AquaMouse as well as dining Adventures themed to Frozen and Marvel.

Kids that will be traveling on the Disney Wish are able to be a part of Disney's Oceaneer Club and you'll be able to get a sneak peek of it.

There will be special appearances from crew members on board the Disney Wish that make these magical vacations possible.

You can see it all from the comfort of your own home on the @DisneyParks and @DisneyCruiseLine social media channels.

There will also be sneak peeks of the Disney Wish in the coming weeks.

It will get the excitement going for the live event on June 29th at 11 a.m. eastern, which can be seen on Disney Parks Blog or on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.

Here's a little sneak peak of the voyage that awaits in a few weeks.