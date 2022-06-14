Limited Edition Enamel Pin Inspired by Marvel Studios’ “I Am Groot” Series

Guardians of the Galaxy fans everywhere will love this new enamel pin inspired by Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot. The best part is that it is free with any $50 purchase on Toynk.com. Here's what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

Toynk.com is excited to announce their newest Limited Edition Enamel Pin inspired by the new Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot series. Get ready to save the universe. Toddler Groot will have you dancing your way through every adventure. This pin is available FREE with any $50 purchase while supplies last on Toynk.com.

There is no guarding the galaxy against this mischievous toddler. Baby Groot takes center stage in the new Marvel Studios' I Am Groot series, which follows a series of shorts exploring Groot’s glory days growing up — and getting into trouble — among the stars.

Bring the little sapling along on all your galactic adventures with this exclusive collector's pin. This adorable enamel pin really grows on you with its cartoonish portrait of Baby Groot and his precious smile. "Cutest Guardian of the Galaxy" lettering encircles the green backdrop.

All away from across the universe comes this exclusive Baby Groot enamel pin that brings the adventure to you. This collector's pin is presented on a branded cardboard backer for display. This adorable enamel pin is a limited edition of only 1,000 pieces.