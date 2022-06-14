“Love Island UK” Season 8 Coming to Hulu Starting June 21st

Love Island UK Season 8 is coming to Hulu for the first official day of summer on June 21st.

What's Happening:

New episodes of the British reality show Love Island UK will be coming to Hulu on June 21st.

will be coming to Hulu on June 21st. There will be new episodes streaming daily Tuesday through Saturday, as well as "Unseen Bits" and a weekly recap special "Aftersun" streaming on Saturdays.

The Season 8 finale will stream on Hulu on August 16th with a reunion special to follow. We do not have a date for that as of now.

Seasons 1 through 7 are already available on Hulu.

