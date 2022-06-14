“Love Island UK” Season 8 Coming to Hulu Starting June 21st

Love Island UK Season 8 is coming to Hulu for the first official day of summer on June 21st.
What's Happening:
- New episodes of the British reality show Love Island UK will be coming to Hulu on June 21st.
- There will be new episodes streaming daily Tuesday through Saturday, as well as "Unseen Bits" and a weekly recap special "Aftersun" streaming on Saturdays.
- The Season 8 finale will stream on Hulu on August 16th with a reunion special to follow. We do not have a date for that as of now.
- Seasons 1 through 7 are already available on Hulu.
About Love Island UK:
- Love Island UK returns for an eighth season, offering the ultimate summer of fun, romance and drama. In this record-breaking, award-winning reality show that never fails to get everyone talking, 12 singles arrive at a luxury villa to spend their summer looking for love. But they must choose their partner wisely.
- Shock eliminations and new ‘bombshell’ arrivals can change the dynamic, and anyone left single risks being sent home. Which couples can stay the distance?
- As the addictive season concludes, viewers crown their favorite couple – but they’ll face one final twist.