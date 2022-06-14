Marvel Legends Gamerverse Inner Demon and Mr. Negative 2-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro is back with more amazing figures for the Marvel Legends Gamerverse series. This time they’re focusing on Mr. Negative and Inner Demon from the popular video game Marvel’s Spider-Man and pre-orders are now available at GameStop.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s time to enter…the Gamerverse! Hasbro is returning to fan favorite Marvel action games for their latest series of figures.

Available exclusively at GameStop, the Marvel Legends Gamervere Inner Demon and Mr. Negative 2-pack is the perfect addition to any Marvel collection.

The Inner Demons are the mysterious enemies that serve Martin Li, aka Mr. Negative, a Spider-Man villain and the driving force behind a sinister plan that may destroy New York City!

Bring the action to your display with these awesome highly detailed and articulated figures themed to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The 2-pack sells for $49.99 and is available for pre-order at GameStop

This must have Marvel collectible will ship to fans in January 2023. A link to the set can be found below.

Inner Demon and Mr. Negative

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy these 6-inch-scale Inner Demon and Mr. Negative figures inspired by the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game.

Marvel Legends Series Marvel Gamerverse Inner Demon and Mr. Negative

Features extensive articulation

15 detachable accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Available: January 2023

Inner Demon

Mr. Negative

More Marvel Legends Gamerverse:

Live out the adventure of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game with this translucent blue Miles Morales figure.

Hasbro Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Marvel Gamerverse 6-in Action Figure GameStop Exclusive