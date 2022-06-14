Marvel Legends Gamerverse Inner Demon and Mr. Negative 2-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

Hasbro is back with more amazing figures for the Marvel Legends Gamerverse series. This time they’re focusing on Mr. Negative and Inner Demon from the popular video game Marvel’s Spider-Man and pre-orders are now available at GameStop.
- It’s time to enter…the Gamerverse! Hasbro is returning to fan favorite Marvel action games for their latest series of figures.
- Available exclusively at GameStop, the Marvel Legends Gamervere Inner Demon and Mr. Negative 2-pack is the perfect addition to any Marvel collection.
- The Inner Demons are the mysterious enemies that serve Martin Li, aka Mr. Negative, a Spider-Man villain and the driving force behind a sinister plan that may destroy New York City!
- Bring the action to your display with these awesome highly detailed and articulated figures themed to Marvel’s Spider-Man.
- The 2-pack sells for $49.99 and is available for pre-order at GameStop.
- This must have Marvel collectible will ship to fans in January 2023. A link to the set can be found below.
Inner Demon and Mr. Negative
Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy these 6-inch-scale Inner Demon and Mr. Negative figures inspired by the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game.
Marvel Legends Series Marvel Gamerverse Inner Demon and Mr. Negative
- Features extensive articulation
- 15 detachable accessories
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $49.99
- Available: January 2023
Inner Demon
Mr. Negative
