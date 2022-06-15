Manny Montana Joins the Cast of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series “Ironheart”

According to Deadline, it was just announced that Manny Montana will join the cast of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart.
What's Happening:
- Manny Montana is best known for his role in the television series Good Girls and is set to star alongside Dominique Thorne in Marvel Studios' Disney+ series Ironheart.
- Marvel has not given us any information and has kept any details about his character top secret.
- Ironheart is currently in production and stars believed to be part of the cast are Riri Williams, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric Ross.