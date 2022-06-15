SeaWorld San Diego Expanding Their Food and Beverage Options

SeaWorld San Diego is expanding its new food and beverage options. From $2 beer flights to pizza baked mad to perfection, there are many new options available. Here's what was shared in the official press release.
What's Available:
High Tide Brews Tap Room:
- High Tide Brews Tap Room offers a multitude of craft brews to enjoy and a scenic garden view with live music just footsteps away. Select from one of four featured local California favorite craft brews or sample them all with a SeaWorld Sampler Flight. To toast to the opening of High Tide Brews SeaWorld is offering a special limited-time High Tide Happy Hour every Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. with $2 Beer Flights*. Flights include four 5 oz. samples of:
- Emperor Hazy IPA by Mike Hess Brewing
- Shipwreck Rapids Lager by Mike Hess Brewing
- SkyTower Golden Ale by Golden Road Brewing
- India Pale Whale West Coast IPA by Harland Brewing Co.
Hibisco:
- Experience modern Mexican flavors at Hibisco, featuring crave-worthy bowls and tacos using the freshest ingredients. Guests will get a mouthful of tastes and spices with their bowl or taco choice of carne asada, adobada, chicken, or Impossible chorizo, each complemented by cilantro lime rice and a variety of toppings exclusive to each menu offering. Complete the meal with a side of street corn or black beans or go for a sweet finish with caramel churros or cheesecake.
Manta Pizza:
- Manta Pizza opens as a delicious destination to stop and refuel between rides and exhibits. Located at the heart of SeaWorld San Diego, the chefs at Manta Pizza craft delicious pizza pies with options such as traditional cheese, pepperoni, and vegetarian. The rich taste and fresh ingredients provide guests with the perfect pit-stop for a quick and delicious lunch break.
Underwater Cantina:
- Underwater Cantina is the perfect new spot for adults looking for a cocktail to wrap up their day long adventure. Guests can relax on the patio and soak in the California sun while sipping on mixologist curated cocktails, such as the Mermaid Margarita or Starr-Berry Mojito, frozen specialties or one of the many mezcal and tequila offerings.
Dreyer’s Ice Cream Parlor:
- Beat the California heat at the park’s new Dreyer’s Ice Cream Parlor. Guests can take a bite of scrumptious hand-dipped ice cream cones or the chocolate brownie sundaes, sure to satisfy your sweet tooth after a day full of family fun.