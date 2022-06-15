SeaWorld San Diego Expanding Their Food and Beverage Options

SeaWorld San Diego is expanding its new food and beverage options. From $2 beer flights to pizza baked mad to perfection, there are many new options available. Here's what was shared in the official press release.

What's Available:

High Tide Brews Tap Room:

High Tide Brews

Emperor Hazy IPA by Mike Hess Brewing

Shipwreck Rapids Lager by Mike Hess Brewing

SkyTower Golden Ale by Golden Road Brewing

India Pale Whale West Coast IPA by Harland Brewing Co.

Hibisco:

Experience modern Mexican flavors at Hibisco, featuring crave-worthy bowls and tacos using the freshest ingredients. Guests will get a mouthful of tastes and spices with their bowl or taco choice of carne asada, adobada, chicken, or Impossible chorizo, each complemented by cilantro lime rice and a variety of toppings exclusive to each menu offering. Complete the meal with a side of street corn or black beans or go for a sweet finish with caramel churros or cheesecake.

Manta Pizza:

Underwater Cantina:

Dreyer’s Ice Cream Parlor: