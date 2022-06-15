Universal’s Great Movie Escape Exterior Signage Installed at Universal Orlando

The official Universal Orlando Twitter account has given us our first look at the grand signage for Universal’s Great Movie Escape, a highly immersive escape room style experience coming to CityWalk later this year.

Just one day after Universal’s Great Movie Escape was announced, signage for the experience could be spotted in the former home of The Groove nightclub.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape will feature two next-level escape rooms that pack the innovative storytelling and theming the destination is known for into “can’t-miss” experiences inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s blockbuster films Jurassic World and Back to the Future .

and . Concepted and designed by the same creative masterminds responsible for the wildly immersive haunts of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal’s Great Movie Escape will bring two distinct and extraordinary escape adventures to the heart of Universal CityWalk.

