New Sweet and Savory Treats Coming to Both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

There are new delicious food options coming to both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Some are sweet, while others are savory, and Disney Parks Blog gave us the latest on all these mouth-watering dishes that you will be sure to love.

Disneyland Resort

Paradise Garden Grill

The Kansas City-style BBQ Ribs has pork ribs with house-made BBQ sauce, pickles, and onions and the North Carolina-style BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich has creamy coleslaw, crispy jalapeños, pickles, and onions.

The St. Louis-style BBQ-Rubbed Chicken is a beer-brined, roasted half chicken with pickles, and onions.

All of these options come with your choice of side the Poblano Mac & Cheese, Chuck Wagon Beans, Potato Salad with Bacon, Creamy Coleslaw, Andouille Sausage, or the Jalapeño-cheddar Cornbread.

Peach Cobbler Cocktail with moonshine

Peach schnapps

Peach-cinnamon purée

Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer.

Family Picnic Platter: BBQ half chicken, pulled pork, ribs, andouille sausage, poblano mac & cheese, chuck wagon beans, potato salad with bacon, creamy coleslaw, jalapeño-cheddar cornbread, pickles, and onions. To top it off, it is also served with cherry cheesecake.

Red Rose Taverne

The plant-based Bonsoir Chili Cheese Poutine includes a hearty plant-based chili, shredded “cheese,” and seasoned waffle fries

Classic Poutine dish has slow-cooked beef, gravy, cheese curds, and spiced, pickled red onions on waffle fries.

Firelight Fries features tangy spiced chicken and pepperoncini ranch sauce on ranch-seasoned waffle fries.

my Late Night Menu is currently available from 8:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. daily. You can pick up all of these through Mobile Ordering on the Disneyland app, too!

Harbour Galley

Soup in a Sourdough Bread Bowl with your choice of clam chowder, steak gumbo, or the plant-based vegetable gumbo.

Harbour Muffuletta Salad with cured meats and cheese on mixed lettuce with olive tapenade, giardiniera, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing with sliced sourdough.

Pelican Punch is a chilled tropical blend of pineapple, coconut, and lime.

Royal Street Veranda

Plant-based option, the Hoppin’ John IMPOSSIBLE Royal Wrap has seasoned plant-based meat with rice, black-eyed peas, “cheddar,” lettuce, and Cajun dressing in a spinach tortilla.

The Street Steak Salad is made up of chilled steak on mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, candied pecans, and fried onions with a horseradish dressing.

Blueberry Fritters with blue sugar and lemon curd dipping sauce.

Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs

Salt & Straw

There are unique flavors for the month of June inspired by summer the Picnic Series. This menu is embracing the season and highlighting picnic-themed flavors inspired by popular summertime eats such as watermelon, fried chicken, and cherry pie.

Walt Disney World

Swirls on the Water

Buzz Lightyear Star Commander Cone, a purple cheesecake soft-serve adorned with chocolate wings and space sprinkles. (available through the end of the month)

DOLE Whip Float featuring Rosa Regale Sparkling Red Wine, DOLE Whip strawberry, and a fresh strawberry slice.

Magic Kingdom

The new Zurg Freeze can be found at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies starting tomorrow (available through the end of June).

EPCOT

Garden Grill

Barbecued-roasted Chicken with Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Sauce as well as a Southern-style Spoon Bread.

Sunshine Seasons

Roast Beef Sandwich with chilled roast beef, chimichurri aïoli, cheddar, arugula, and red onion on a flour-topped kaiser roll served with potato chips.

Plant-based option, try the Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich featuring roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, arugula, hummus, and balsamic vinaigrette on herbed focaccia.

Spicy Fish Taco with fire-roasted corn salsa, creamy jalapeño Piri Piri sauce, and radish served with plantain chips.

Coral Reef Restaurant

Trio of Seasonal Dips with fresh vegetable crudité and crisps or the New England Clam Chowder. Orange-glazed Sustainable Salmon served with vegetable stir-fry and shiitake sticky rice. Cajun Chicken Pasta filled with pulled Cajun-spiced chicken, parmesan cream sauce, roasted mushrooms, peas, peppers, and onions.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Hollywood & Vine:

Hollywood & Vine will be welcoming back their buffet on August 28.

Meet some of your favorite Disney Junior pals for breakfast and Minnie and her friends for lunch and dinner, you’ll be able to feast upon all-you-care-to-enjoy delights.

Brioche French Toast with Banana Foster Sauce

Salmon and Bagel Casserole

Plant-based Frittata with tomato jam

Plant-based Roasted Mushroom Farro Risotto

Slow-roasted Crispy Pork Belly with Guava glaze

Shrimp and Bacon Mac & Cheese.

Mississippi Mud Pie

PB&J Tarts

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano

Fried Fresh Mozzarella is a must-try with marinara sauce, ricotta salata, and lemon oil

Grilled Bone-in Pork Chop entrée can’t be missed. This dish is accompanied by creamy polenta, roasted tomatoes, mustard vincotto, and charred broccolini

Mama’s Italian Pasta

Sustainable Fish

Mini Cannoli Trio

Colors of Italy Cheesecake

Mama’s Cookies To Go

Blueberry Frangipane Tart

Disney’s Old Key West Resort Olivia’s Brunch Service (starting on September 1st),

Southernmost Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Papa’s Hash

Loaded Key West Bloody Mary

Banana Bread Pudding

Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Rock and Roll Cupcake, another yellow cupcake but this one is filled with peanut butter buttercream and topped with banana panna cotta and candied bacon

The End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports is serving up the MVP Cupcake. This yellow cupcake is stuffed with apple pie filling and topped with a buttercream baseball and caramel popcorn-peanut crunch. at’s a homerun cupcake!

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Flashback Crème Pie, an oatmeal-raisin cookie sandwich filled with marshmallow crème topped with dark chocolate and cinnamon glaze

Pop Goes the Bananas Cupcake, a yellow cupcake filled with caramelized banana in a pastry crème topped with caramel-latte buttercream.

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Landscape of Flavors

Lighting McQueen Gravel Road Sundae featuring vanilla soft-serve ice cream with chocolate cookie crumbs, chocolate sauce, and a Lightning McQueen chocolate coin.

The Drop Off Pool Bar

The Big Blue Ocean is made up of Svedka Vodka, Bacardi Superior Rum, Bols Blue Curaçao, and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade served with a souvenir glow cube.

The Seafoam Refresher has Malibu Coconut Rum, Bols Blue Curaçao, and pineapple juice, garnished with pineapple.