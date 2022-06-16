Nova, Miles Morales and More to Be Featured in Upcoming “Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades”

The next edition of Marvel Comics’ anthology series Marvel’s Voices is titled Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades and will feature five incredible stories starring characters like Nova and Miles Morales.

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades is back with a new collection of uplifting and action-packed tales highlighting Latin and Latinx creators and characters.

The giant-sized one-shot is the latest installment in the groundbreaking Marvel's Voices series and will be available in September.

Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades features five thrilling adventures that embrace various cultural heritages and explore how they impact the journeys of some of your favorite super heroes. Here’s what fans can look forward to this year: Fabian Nicieza and artist Paco Medina take to the stars in an action-packed Nova adventure Edgar Delgado continues to show off his writing chops with a spine-tingling spider escapade with Miles Morales Alex Segura and artist Rogê Antônio blaze a new trail for White Tiger – and introduce a brand new character to the Marvel Mythos Zoraida Cordova and artist Yasmín Flores Montañez dive deep into the heart of Shark Girl in an underwater mission featuring Namor

But that's not all! Stay tuned for more announcements about what other creators will be lending their voices to this anthology.

Additionally, Marvel will reveal the series of Community Variant Covers by Leonardo Romero that will be showcased on some of Marvel’s hottest titles throughout September.

About Marvel Voices:

Marvel Comics shines a spotlight on various creators through this anthology series. Comunidades continues the tradition of highlighting the cultural richness of Marvel Universe, celebrating established comic talent, and uplifting new voices in the comic book industry!

Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades #1

Written by Fabian Nicieza, Alex Segura, Edgar Delgado, Zoraida Cordova, & More

Art by Paco Medina, Roge Antonio, Yasmin Flores Motanez & More

Cover by Lucas Werneck

On Sale September 28th

