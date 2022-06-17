“Abbott Elementary” Fans Can Submit Art For Display During Fan Event at San Diego Comic Con

Fans of the hit ABC series, Abbott Elementary, can submit their art for a chance to be displayed at a special fan event during this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s Happening:

It’s now “open enrollment” for fans of ABC’s hit series, Abbott Elementary , to submit their fan art and be part of this year’s cultural phenomenon.

The best art in the class will be on display in an Abbott Elementary fan experience taking place at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Diego Comic-Con. In the popular workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. The series, ABC’s No. 1 new comedy, has also been renewed for a second season, shifting to a Wednesday night time slot as the network leans into the strength of its Wednesday night comedy block, having renewed its full roster including legacy series The Conners , The Goldbergs , and fan-favorite Home Economics .

, and fan-favorite . Fans can submit their Abbott Elementary fan art at the official website here.