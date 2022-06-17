Britt Robertson Joins ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” Spin-Off

According to Deadline, Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland) has been tapped as a series regular on ABC’s new hour-long series The Rookie: Feds.
- The Rookie: Feds is a spin-off of The Rookie starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, first introduced as part of a two-part event episode during the show’s current season, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.
- Additional cast include Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.
- Robertson will play Laura Stensen. She is the “black sheep” of a family of brilliant academics and the youngest person ever allowed into the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit. But after discovering that her boyfriend had been cheating on her with her best friend, Laura fell into a slump – how could a criminal profiler miss that the people closest to her were liars? Given a lifeline in Garza’s new unit, Laura’s ready to throw her socially awkward, workaholic, book-smart self-back into the job, hoping to get her mojo back.
- The spin-off was created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, who also executive produce alongside Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller.
- The Rookie: Feds is a co-production of Entertainment One and ABC.
- The Rookie: Feds is set to premiere on September 27th, airing in the Tuesday 10:00 PM slot after Bachelor in Paradise.