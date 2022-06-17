“GMA” Guest List: Taika Waititi, Elliot Page and More to Appear Week of June 20th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 20th-25th:

  • Monday, June 20
    • Kristen Bell (The World Needs More Purple Schools)
    • Adam Scott (Severance)
    • Chefs JJ Johnson and Gregory Gourdet, and Jocelyn Delk (Juneteenth cookout)
  • Tuesday, June 21
    • James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
    • Briana Scurry (My Greatest Save)
  • Wednesday, June 22
    • Elliot Page and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy)
    • Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder)
    • Donna Richardson (Personal trainer)
  • Thursday, June 23
  • Friday, June 24
    • Betty Who (The One That Got Away)
  • Saturday, June 25
    • Chef George Duran (New food trends)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.