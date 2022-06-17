As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 20th-25th:

Monday, June 20 Kristen Bell ( The World Needs More Purple Schools ) Adam Scott ( Severance ) Chefs JJ Johnson and Gregory Gourdet, and Jocelyn Delk (Juneteenth cookout)

Tuesday, June 21 James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood ( Westworld ) Briana Scurry ( My Greatest Save )

Wednesday, June 22 Elliot Page and Emmy Raver-Lampman ( The Umbrella Academy ) Taika Waititi ( Thor: Love and Thunder ) Donna Richardson (Personal trainer)

Thursday, June 23 Joey King ( The Princess )

Friday, June 24 Betty Who ( The One That Got Away )

Saturday, June 25 Chef George Duran (New food trends) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.