As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 20th-25th:
- Monday, June 20
- Kristen Bell (The World Needs More Purple Schools)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Chefs JJ Johnson and Gregory Gourdet, and Jocelyn Delk (Juneteenth cookout)
- Tuesday, June 21
- James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
- Briana Scurry (My Greatest Save)
- Wednesday, June 22
- Elliot Page and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy)
- Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder)
- Donna Richardson (Personal trainer)
- Thursday, June 23
- Joey King (The Princess)
- Friday, June 24
- Betty Who (The One That Got Away)
- Saturday, June 25
- Chef George Duran (New food trends)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.