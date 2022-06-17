“Winnie The Pooh – The New Musical Stage Adaptation” Coming to a City Near You

Winnie The Pooh – The New Musical Stage Adaptation will be hitting the road and coming to a city near you.

What's Happening:

Join Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl as a musical production comes to life on stage.

Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music, with further songs by A.A. Milne.

The story is told with life-size puppets through the eyes of characters that we all know and love in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

You can purchase tickets here

Tour Dates and Cities: