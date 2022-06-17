“Winnie The Pooh – The New Musical Stage Adaptation” Coming to a City Near You

Winnie The Pooh – The New Musical Stage Adaptation will be hitting the road and coming to a city near you.
What's Happening:
- Join Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl as a musical production comes to life on stage.
- Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music, with further songs by A.A. Milne.
- The story is told with life-size puppets through the eyes of characters that we all know and love in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.
- You can purchase tickets here.
Tour Dates and Cities:
- Irving, TX 9.16–9.18.22 Irving Arts Center
- San Antonio, TX 9.23–9.24.22 Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
- Austin, TX 9.25–9.27.22 Paramount Theatre
- College Station, TX 10.01–10.02.22 Rudder Theatre at Texas A&M University
- Houston, TX 10.04–10.09.22 Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
- Overland Park, KS 10.14–10.15.22 Midwest Trust Center
- Lincoln, NE 10.16–10.17.22 Lied Center for Performing Arts
- Cedar Falls, IA 10.18.22
- Gallagher Bluedorn
- Fayetteville, AR 10.21–10.23.22 Walton Arts Center
- Des Moines, IA 11.03–11.05.22 Des Moines Civic Center
- Sioux Falls, SD 11.08–11.09.22 Washington Pavilion
- Denver, CO 11.11–11.13.22 Newman Center for the Performing Arts
- Lexington, KY 1.13–1.14.23 Lexington Opera House
- Springfield, OH 1.15.23 Clark State Performing Arts Center
- Clinton Township, MI 1.20–1.21.23 Macomb Center for the Performing Art
- Benton Harbor, MI 1.22.23 The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College
- Morganton, NC 1.26.23 CoMMA Performing Arts Center
- Auburn, AL 1.31.23 Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University
- Cutler Bay, FL 2.11.23 South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center
- Fort Lauderdale, FL 2.12.23 Broward Center
- Tampa, FL 2.18.23 Straz Center for the Performing Arts
- Gainesville, FL 2.19.23 Curtis M Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- Findlay, OH 3.02.23 Marathon Center for the Performing Arts
- Louisville, KY 3.03–3.04.23 Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
- Morristown, NJ 3.18.23 Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Philadelphia, PA 3.23–3.26.23 Kimmel Cultural Campus
- Reading, PA 3.28.23 Miller Center for the Arts
- Schenectady, NY 3.30.23 Proctors
- Red Bank, NJ 4.02.23 Count Basie Center for the Arts
- Greenvale, NY 4.08.23 Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
- Manassas, VA 4.16.23 Hylton Performing Arts Center
- Appleton, WI 4.22.23 Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
- Midland, MI 4.25.23 Midland Center for the Arts
- Milwaukee, WI 5.04–5.07.23 Marcus Performing Arts Center