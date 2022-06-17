“Winnie The Pooh – The New Musical Stage Adaptation” Coming to a City Near You

by |
Tags: ,

Winnie The Pooh – The New Musical Stage Adaptation will be hitting the road and coming to a city near you.

What's Happening:

  • Join Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl as a musical production comes to life on stage.
  • Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music, with further songs by A.A. Milne.
  • The story is told with life-size puppets through the eyes of characters that we all know and love in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.
  • You can purchase tickets here.

Tour Dates and Cities:

  • Irving, TX 9.16–9.18.22 Irving Arts Center
  • San Antonio, TX 9.23–9.24.22 Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
  • Austin, TX 9.25–9.27.22 Paramount Theatre
  • College Station, TX 10.01–10.02.22 Rudder Theatre at Texas A&M University
  • Houston, TX 10.04–10.09.22 Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
  • Overland Park, KS 10.14–10.15.22 Midwest Trust Center
  • Lincoln, NE 10.16–10.17.22 Lied Center for Performing Arts
  • Cedar Falls, IA 10.18.22
  • Gallagher Bluedorn
  • Fayetteville, AR 10.21–10.23.22 Walton Arts Center
  • Des Moines, IA 11.03–11.05.22 Des Moines Civic Center
  • Sioux Falls, SD 11.08–11.09.22 Washington Pavilion
  • Denver, CO 11.11–11.13.22 Newman Center for the Performing Arts
  • Lexington, KY 1.13–1.14.23 Lexington Opera House
  • Springfield, OH 1.15.23 Clark State Performing Arts Center
  • Clinton Township, MI 1.20–1.21.23 Macomb Center for the Performing Art
  • Benton Harbor, MI 1.22.23 The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College
  • Morganton, NC 1.26.23 CoMMA Performing Arts Center
  • Auburn, AL 1.31.23 Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University
  • Cutler Bay, FL 2.11.23 South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center
  • Fort Lauderdale, FL 2.12.23 Broward Center
  • Tampa, FL 2.18.23 Straz Center for the Performing Arts
  • Gainesville, FL 2.19.23 Curtis M Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
  • Findlay, OH 3.02.23 Marathon Center for the Performing Arts
  • Louisville, KY 3.03–3.04.23 Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
  • Morristown, NJ 3.18.23 Mayo Performing Arts Center
  • Philadelphia, PA 3.23–3.26.23 Kimmel Cultural Campus
  • Reading, PA 3.28.23 Miller Center for the Arts
  • Schenectady, NY 3.30.23 Proctors
  • Red Bank, NJ 4.02.23 Count Basie Center for the Arts
  • Greenvale, NY 4.08.23 Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
  • Manassas, VA 4.16.23 Hylton Performing Arts Center
  • Appleton, WI 4.22.23 Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
  • Midland, MI 4.25.23 Midland Center for the Arts
  • Milwaukee, WI 5.04–5.07.23 Marcus Performing Arts Center