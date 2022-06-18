New Star Wars Lego Sets Revealed During LEGO Con 2022

Earlier today, LEGO announcements came fast and furious from LEGO Con 2022, and no franchise or IP was spared! So what from the Star Wars Galaxy? Why, two new lego sets featuring Cad Bane’s ship, The Justifier, and an AT-TE Walker!

What’s Happening:

LEGO Con 2022 took place this morning, full of announcements and reveals from all arms of LEGO, including new sets, video games and more.

When it came to LEGO Star Wars products, fans were certainly excited to see the reveal of two new LEGO sets, including one of Cad Bane’s ship, The Justifier, as well as an AT-TE Walker.

Both sets are available for pre-order now with a launch taking place on August 1st, 2022.

Bounty hunter Cad Bane has imprisoned Omega on board The Justifier. This awesome starship has a super-detailed cockpit, spring-loaded shooters and cool flight and landing modes. Help Omega break out from the laser jail cell, with help from droid Todo 360, and team up with Hunter to get away. But there’s a big bounty reward on her head, so Bane and Fennec Shand won’t give up easily!

The set is geared for Ages 9+, and is made up of 1022 pieces, and is expected to retail for: 169.99 EUR/169.99 USD/249.99 AUD/149.99 GBP/199.99 CAD.