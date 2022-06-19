“Behind the Table: A View Reunion” Premieres on June 20

ABC News Presents a Hulu Original Behind The Table: A View Reunion, which gives an extended look at the reunion with Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos, back to where it all began.
- Original co-hosts from The View are reuniting in the room where it all began 25 years ago.
- This 30-minute special will be streaming on Hulu beginning Monday, June 20th.
- It will take viewers inside the Essex House hotel in New York City where the original and current co-host, Joy Behar, had her first show moderator, Meredith Vieira, and original panelists and where Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos auditioned 25 years ago.
- These are the women Barbara Walters chose to join in 1997 and now they reunite.
- They’ve been making headlines since Walters first uttered the phrase, "I had this idea for a show."
- They look back on what they've discussed and some of their most famous exits from the show, as well as some of their biggest regrets and other moments that bonded them behind the scenes.