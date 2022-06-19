Pat Tillman Award for Service Will Be Awarded to Gretchen Evans During “The 2022 Espys Presented by Capital One”

According to ABC News, ESPN will present the Pat Tillman Award for Service to Gretchen Evans during the 2022 Espys Presented by Capital One.

What's Happening:

ESPN will present the Pat Tillman Award for Service to Gretchen Evans during 2 022 Espys Presented by Capital One on July 20th on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT.

on July 20th on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT. The award is given to an individual with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that honors the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger.

After a life-altering injury while serving in the army, Evans founded Team Unbroken, a racing team of mostly veterans who have experienced life-altering injuries, illnesses or traumas to compete in the World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji.

This is a non-stop multi-day competition that endures mountains, jungles, and seas.

After joining the Army in 1979 to help pay for her education, Evans realized that military life was calling her.

After 27 years of service, she worked her way up to command sergeant major, which is the highest non commissioned officer rank in the military.

When she was deployed to Afghanistan in 2006 she was severely injured by a rocket blast which landed her in the Army hospital in Germany.

When she woke up, she learned she had suffered total hearing loss and traumatic brain damage, which ended her military career.

In the later years, she suffered from severe depression and PTSD and struggled to find her path. She then moved forward through mentoring and competition.

Evans has become known nationally as a motivational speaker and has been inducted into the U.S. Army Women’s Hall of Fame and the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame.

She has won numerous medals and awards, from the Bronze Star to a Presidential Unit Citation Medal, several Global War on Terrorism ribbons, and six Meritorious Service Medals.

What They're Saying: