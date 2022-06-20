Universal Launches New Minions Collaboration with Graphic Artist Verdy

Inspired by the new Illumination film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the Minions have teamed with graphic artist Verdy, the founder of streetwear labels Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth, to launch the Verdy x Minions capsule collection exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning June 17th, and at Universal Studios Japan, beginning June 24th.

​​

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the initiative, celebrity guests were treated to an early preview of the collection at a private party at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, June 16th, which featured music by DJ Zack Bia, access to the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride and the Super Silly Store—where the collection will be available for purchase—as well as photos ops with Illumination’s Minions and Verdy’s Vick character, signature cocktails, appetizers and more!

Pairing two global brands, both with massive appeal, the Verdy x Minions collection reunites the mischievous Minions with Verdy’s signature character Vick after a record-setting sell-out collaboration between the two style icons in 2020. The limited run will feature tees, hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, hats, accessories, and skate decks brought to life with graphics featuring new Minion Otto paired as a duo with Vick. Additional designs include the larger-than-life Minions featured on long-sleeve tees, as well as graphic tees and jackets with a re-imagined design of Verdy’s yellow rose in a can with the Minions creating mayhem around it.

Verdy x Minions is available exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning June 17th, and at Universal Studios Japan, beginning June 24th, 2022, with a special limited-edition launching July 1st, the same day Minions: The Rise of Gru arrives in theaters.

What They’re Saying: