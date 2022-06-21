ABC Series “American Housewife,” “The Rookie” and Fox Series “9-1-1” Set for Syndication Debuts in September

Three popular series – American Housewife, The Rookie and 9-1-1 – have been cleared in more than 95% of the U.S. to maker their broadcast syndication debuts in September, according to Deadline.

Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution announced today that American Housewife will air seven days a week beginning September 12 while weekend telecasts of 9-1-1 and The Rookie will begin September 17.

will air seven days a week beginning September 12 while weekend telecasts of and will begin September 17. American Housewife has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups: CBS Television Stations Sinclair Broadcast Group Weigel Broadcasting Nexstar Media Group E.W. Scripps Company Hubbard Broadcasting Hearst Communications Gray Television Bahakel Communications Tegna Media Lockwood Broadcast Group Mission Broadcasting Cox Media Group Allen Media Standard Media Group NPG Broadcasting American Spirit Media

has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups: American Housewife stars Katy Mixon and aired on ABC for five seasons.

stars Katy Mixon and aired on ABC for five seasons. The series was created by Sarah Dunn and was produced by ABC Signature.

Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz served as showrunners while Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz were executive producers.

The Rookie has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups: ABC Owned Television Stations CBS Television Stations Nexstar Media Group Gray Television Cox Media Group Hearst Communications E.W. Scripps Company Sinclair Broadcast Group Tegna Media

has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups: Nathan Fillion stars in The Rookie while also executive producing alongside Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter.

while also executive producing alongside Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter. The series will be entering its fifth season on ABC this fall.

Finally, 9-1-1 has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups: ABC Owned Television Stations Nexstar Media Group Gray Television Cox Media Group Hearst Communications E.W. Scripps Company Sinclair Broadcast Group Tegna Media Weigel Broadcasting

has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups: The series is produced by 20th Television with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear as its creators, executive producers and writers.

9-1-1 will return for a sixth season on Fox this fall.