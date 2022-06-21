ABC Series “American Housewife,” “The Rookie” and Fox Series “9-1-1” Set for Syndication Debuts in September

by |
Tags: , , ,

Three popular series – American Housewife, The Rookie and 9-1-1 – have been cleared in more than 95% of the U.S. to maker their broadcast syndication debuts in September, according to Deadline.

  • Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution announced today that American Housewife will air seven days a week beginning September 12 while weekend telecasts of 9-1-1 and The Rookie will begin September 17.
  • American Housewife has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups:
    • CBS Television Stations
    • Sinclair Broadcast Group
    • Weigel Broadcasting
    • Nexstar Media Group
    • E.W. Scripps Company
    • Hubbard Broadcasting
    • Hearst Communications
    • Gray Television
    • Bahakel Communications
    • Tegna Media
    • Lockwood Broadcast Group
    • Mission Broadcasting
    • Cox Media Group
    • Allen Media
    • Standard Media Group
    • NPG Broadcasting
    • American Spirit Media
  • American Housewife stars Katy Mixon and aired on ABC for five seasons.
  • The series was created by Sarah Dunn and was produced by ABC Signature.
  • Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz served as showrunners while Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz were executive producers.
  • The Rookie has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups:
    • ABC Owned Television Stations
    • CBS Television Stations
    • Nexstar Media Group
    • Gray Television
    • Cox Media Group
    • Hearst Communications
    • E.W. Scripps Company
    • Sinclair Broadcast Group
    • Tegna Media
  • Nathan Fillion stars in The Rookie while also executive producing alongside Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter.
  • The series will be entering its fifth season on ABC this fall.
  • Finally, 9-1-1 has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups:
    • ABC Owned Television Stations
    •  Nexstar Media Group
    • Gray Television
    • Cox Media Group
    • Hearst Communications
    • E.W. Scripps Company
    • Sinclair Broadcast Group
    • Tegna Media
    • Weigel Broadcasting
  • The series is produced by 20th Television with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear as its creators, executive producers and writers.
  • 9-1-1 will return for a sixth season on Fox this fall.