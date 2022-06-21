ABC Series “American Housewife,” “The Rookie” and Fox Series “9-1-1” Set for Syndication Debuts in September

Three popular series – American Housewife, The Rookie and 9-1-1 – have been cleared in more than 95% of the U.S. to maker their broadcast syndication debuts in September, according to Deadline.
- Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution announced today that American Housewife will air seven days a week beginning September 12 while weekend telecasts of 9-1-1 and The Rookie will begin September 17.
- American Housewife has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups:
- CBS Television Stations
- Sinclair Broadcast Group
- Weigel Broadcasting
- Nexstar Media Group
- E.W. Scripps Company
- Hubbard Broadcasting
- Hearst Communications
- Gray Television
- Bahakel Communications
- Tegna Media
- Lockwood Broadcast Group
- Mission Broadcasting
- Cox Media Group
- Allen Media
- Standard Media Group
- NPG Broadcasting
- American Spirit Media
- American Housewife stars Katy Mixon and aired on ABC for five seasons.
- The series was created by Sarah Dunn and was produced by ABC Signature.
- Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz served as showrunners while Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz were executive producers.
- The Rookie has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups:
- ABC Owned Television Stations
- CBS Television Stations
- Nexstar Media Group
- Gray Television
- Cox Media Group
- Hearst Communications
- E.W. Scripps Company
- Sinclair Broadcast Group
- Tegna Media
- Nathan Fillion stars in The Rookie while also executive producing alongside Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter.
- The series will be entering its fifth season on ABC this fall.
- Finally, 9-1-1 has been sold to stations from the following broadcast groups:
- ABC Owned Television Stations
- Nexstar Media Group
- Gray Television
- Cox Media Group
- Hearst Communications
- E.W. Scripps Company
- Sinclair Broadcast Group
- Tegna Media
- Weigel Broadcasting
- The series is produced by 20th Television with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear as its creators, executive producers and writers.
- 9-1-1 will return for a sixth season on Fox this fall.