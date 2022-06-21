New “Thor: Love and Thunder” Featurette Takes Fans Behind the Scenes

The new featurette, titled “When Love Meets Thunder,” features insight from Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi and more.

Hemsworth talks a bit about this film marking 10 years in the MCU for the actor and talks about Thor’s journey and where he’s at after the events of Avengers: Endgame .

Portman explains how excited she is to return to the MCU and to take up the mantle of Thor.

Watiti calls the film a “crazy space adventure” and calls Gorr the God Butcher, the film’s villain, “pretty monstrous.”