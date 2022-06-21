New “Thor: Love and Thunder” Featurette Takes Fans Behind the Scenes

With just over two weeks left until the theatrical debut of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel shared a new featurette for the upcoming film, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look.
- The new featurette, titled “When Love Meets Thunder,” features insight from Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi and more.
- Hemsworth talks a bit about this film marking 10 years in the MCU for the actor and talks about Thor’s journey and where he’s at after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
- Portman explains how excited she is to return to the MCU and to take up the mantle of Thor.
- Watiti calls the film a “crazy space adventure” and calls Gorr the God Butcher, the film’s villain, “pretty monstrous.”
- Check out the full featurette below:
About Thor: Love and Thunder:
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters starting July 8th, 2022.